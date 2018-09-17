South Africa: Northern Cape Crowned As SAPS National Champions

press release

The Northern Cape Provincial soccer team brought trophy and medals home after participated in the SAPS National Championships. The team outshined their opponents during the SAPS National Championships were held in the Free State at Welkom from the 10th until 15th September. During the Championships the Northern Cape Soccer Team, displayed quality football and high level of discipline on the pitch. The Team played and won five matches and played a draw.

Four members from the Northern Cape Soccer Team were nominated to form part of the SAPS National Team.

The team and players also won the following awards

Most improved team of the year.

Sgt Motseothata - Coach of the tournament

Const Zweni - Defender of the tournament and

Const Segede - Striker of the tournament

The Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Peter Shivuri commended the Northern Cape Soccer Team for bringing the SAPS Championship Trophy into the Province.