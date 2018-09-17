17 September 2018

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Northern Cape Crowned As SAPS National Champions

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

The Northern Cape Provincial soccer team brought trophy and medals home after participated in the SAPS National Championships. The team outshined their opponents during the SAPS National Championships were held in the Free State at Welkom from the 10th until 15th September. During the Championships the Northern Cape Soccer Team, displayed quality football and high level of discipline on the pitch. The Team played and won five matches and played a draw.

Four members from the Northern Cape Soccer Team were nominated to form part of the SAPS National Team.

The team and players also won the following awards

Most improved team of the year.

Sgt Motseothata - Coach of the tournament

Const Zweni - Defender of the tournament and

Const Segede - Striker of the tournament

The Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Peter Shivuri commended the Northern Cape Soccer Team for bringing the SAPS Championship Trophy into the Province.

South Africa

Dam Levels Hit the 70% Mark for the First Time Since 2015

Cape Town's dam levels hit the 70% mark on Monday for the first time since 2015. Read more »

Read the original article on SAPS.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.