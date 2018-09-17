17 September 2018

South Africa: Police Investigate a Bus Crash That Claimed 11 Lives

The South African Police Service in Mookgopong outside Modimolle, is investigating a case of culpable homicide where 11 passengers died during a bus accident which took place along the N1 road.

It is alleged that the bus was traveling from Gauteng Province towards Polokwane in the early hours of today, 17 September 2018, with 55 passengers and five (05) drivers when it lost control and overturned.

During this accident, 11 out of the 60 passengers were certified dead at the scene, all the drivers and other passengers sustained serious injuries and were taken to various hospitals for medical treatment.

The Preliminary Police investigations revealed that the bus was travelling from the Gauteng Province to Zambia and the deceased were three (03) males and eight (08) females.

The identification process of all the deceased is still unfolding.

The cause of this accident is not clear at this stage but the ongoing Police investigations will tell.

Ends.

Enquiries: Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe -082 414 2088/0823043686 moatshengoepe@saps.gov.za

