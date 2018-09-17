Rwanda Move Laudable

editorial

The presidential pardon for a top Rwandan opposition politician, who has been serving a 15-year jail term, is yet another firm indication of a wind of change that is blowing across East Africa.

Ms Victoire Ingabire had been convicted of threatening state security and "belittling" the 1994 genocide in which near a million innocent people perished.

These are charges she still denies, insisting her incarceration was purely political.

Her release with 2,000 others is good news, indeed, in a region that has in recent years been notorious for political intolerance. In a really mature political gesture, Ms Ingabire thanked President Kagame for freeing her.

DEMOCRACY

Hopefully, this will set the stage for mutual respect and both sides will appreciate the fact that each has a role to play in their country.

It should mark the beginning of an era in which competition does not become a source of deadly acrimony.

It comes at a time when some laudable democratisation is taking root on the continent, with good examples of a transition of leadership from the ruling party to the opposition after a resounding defeat in elections.

Kenya provides a good example for the other East African counties that have seen deadly political conflicts.

RECONCILIATION

Following the March 9 handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and opposition leader Raila Odinga, the country has enjoyed a remarkable period of political calm and national reconciliation.

The "handshake" was also replicated in Uganda after President Yoweri Museveni and his political nemesis Kiiza Besigye also share a cordial moment for the first time in many years.

These examples should also inspire Burundi to seek national reconciliation. Ms Ingabire's release is a deft move by President Kagame, who has won accolades for economic transformation, but scored dismally on human rights and democratisation.