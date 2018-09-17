Congo-Kinshasa: Police Brutally Disperse Congolese Poll Demonstrations

Kinshasa — SOME women protesters have reportedly been sexually molested, 23 demonstrators injured and 80 activists arrested during pre-poll protests in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The violations came as police violently dispersed peaceful protests on the use of electronic voting machines in the upcoming elections set for December 23.

Police also allegedly roughed up and threatened some journalists covering the protests.

Protests were staged in the capital Kinshasa, Goma, Lubumbashi, Bukavu, Mbandaka, Mbuji-Mayi and Tshikapa where activists demanded the electoral commission (CENI) to drop plans to use electronic voting machines and to clean up the voters' roll.

A recent audit established that 16 percent of the registered voters did not have their fingerprints on record.

Human rights groups raised concern that opposition activities were suppressed yet supporters of President Joseph Kabila and his coalition's designated presidential candidate, Emmanuel Ramazani Shadary, were left to hold rallies and demonstrations unhindered.

"The international community must move beyond polite appeals and take concrete steps to hold the authorities and responsible security officials to account for the continued repression," said Jean-Mobert Senga, Amnesty International's Researcher on the DRC.

He appealed to authorities to immediately and unconditionally release protesters and ensure all those injured received proper medical treatment.

Authorities have justified the disruption of protests saying the move was based on public order and security grounds.

DRC has been disorderly since Kabila held on to power despite the expiry of his term in 2016.

Kabila will not be a candidate in December.