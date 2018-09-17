Tanzania: Yanga Survive Stand Scare

YOUNG Africans survived Stand United scare to win 4-3 in a seven goal thriller at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam yesterday.

The goal-infested match also saw Stand United striker Alex Kitenge netting the team and season's first hat-trick, but he couldn't save his team from away defeat.

The match was also the most thrilling as fans enjoyed to see three classic goals being scored by Yanga players; Mrisho Ngasa, Ibrahim Ajib and Deus Kaseke.

Yanga started the game brightly as they wanted to claim all three points at the home ground that could revive their campaign to win this year's league.

It took them just a minute into the first half to register an opener and this time around, good luck fell on Mrisho Ngasa, who received a long ball inside the opponent's box, composed himself before releasing a short-range volley into the back of the net.

The move was initiated by the midfield maestro Ibrahim Ajibu who had an excellent match on the day.

Their efforts paid off in the 14th minute, when striker Alex Kitenge levelled for his side after picking a nice ball at the edge of the box to stab in the equaliser beating Yanga keeper Klaus Kindoki who made his debut in between the posts.

At 1-1, the thrilling game was open as each side was able to make dangerous moves towards each other's goal even though most of them were off the target.

However, Ajibu produced a thunder strike outside the edge in the 32nd minute which surprised Stand United keeper Mohammed Makaka to earn his side a 2-1 lead.

As this was not enough, in the 35th minute, defender Andrew Vicent put his name on the score-sheet, thanks to his back-heel shot which beat Stand United's goalkeeper Makaka.

In the 41st minute, Yanga's midfielder Papy Tshishimbi was on the verge to net the fourth goal for his side, but his lowflying header was rejected by the goal post to the relief of the visiting team.

As the two teams headed to the breather for second half preparations, Yanga had four shots on target against three shots by Stand United.

At resumption, the game became hotter since Stand United, despite trailing by 3-1, continued to push more men upfront and looked a side likely to get something from the match.

Stand United coach Amas Niyongabo made his first substitution in the 54th minute as Idatius Peter was benched for Charles Chinonso who brought new life to his team especially in the midfield department. In the 57th minute, Deus Kaseke put his mark on the score sheet as he netted the fourth goal to his name, thanks to his expertly taken long-range volley which was too powerful for United's keeper Makaka.

Composure and determination was key to the visiting team as Kitenge scored the second goal in the 58th minute to continue piling up pressure for the hosts.

Yanga Head Coach Mwinyi Zahera who appeared at his side's technical area for the first time since joining the team in April this year, made double substitution in the 60th minute as he called to bench Ibrahim Ajibu and Mrisho Ngasa for Raphael Daudi and Yussuf Mhilu respectively.