Tanzania: Ukonga, Monduli Hold Peaceful By-Elections

THE Monduli and Ukonga parliamentary by-elections were yesterday peacefully held with Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) saying it was confident of emerging victorious, while Chadema complained about foul play.

Almost all polling stations in both constituencies were opened early in the morning with voting materials having brought on time.

According to a survey conducted by the 'Daily News', some polling stations recorded a good voters' turnout, while in others only fewer voters turned out.

Candidates for Monduli parliamentary by-election were Mr Julius Kalanga (CCM), Mr Yonas Laizer (Chadema), Mr Omar Kawanga (DP), Mr Feruzi Juma (NRA), Mr Simon Ngilisho (Demokrasia Makini), Ms Elizabeth Salewa (AAFP), Mr Wilfred Mlay (ACT-Wazalendo) and Mr Francis Ringo from Ada-Tadea.

Though at least seven political parties have fielded candidates in Monduli, the fierce contest appeared to be between Chadema and CCM. The seat fell vacant after Mr Kalanga, who had won the seat in the 2015 General Election through Chadema, defected to CCM.

Mr Kalanga, in a joyful mood yesterday, said he was content with the manner the election was conducted and was confident of emerging victorious, but said he would be waiting for the National Electoral Commission (NEC) to announce the results.

He hailed the people of Monduli for safeguarding peace and tranquility, adding that they would always remain one as brothers and sisters despite different political affiliations.

"We are okay, things are going on well. In Monduli, we are typically one and have solidarity. It has been so since the start of the campaigns.

There have been no acts of violence and we will always remain one despite differences in political affiliations. We have shown that we can have elections without violence," said Mr Kalanga.

Speaking on low voters' turnout, Mr Kalanga said the fact could be attributed to the dry season, where herders spend much time search for feeds and water.

On the other hand, Mr Laizer from Chadema was not contented with the way the election was conducted, complaining that many of the party's agents were not allowed to voting centres and that things were in shambles.

"We deployed our agents early enough today (Sunday) and we had agreed with the returning officer (Monduli District Executive Director Steven Ulaya) the letters introducing the agents would be at every centre by morning or that their names would be on boards, but it was not the case," said Mr Laizer.

He alleged that the agents for the party from four wards were sent away. According to Returning Officer Ulaya, 80,272 people were registered as voters in the constituency, going by the 2015 statistics and there were 256 polling centres.

NEC Chairman Judge Semitocles Kaijage rubbished reports that all agents were sent away, saying only four agents, who had not taken an oath were not allowed to play the role.

In Ukonga, a survey showed average voters' turnout with rival political parties - Chadema and CCM bragging of emerging victorious. CCM candidate Mwita Waitara went a step further, claiming that a victory for him was a must due to the fact that 63 out of 70 streets available in the constituency supported him.

Mr Waitara was speaking to reporters at Kerezange Secondary School's polling station after casting his ballot, saying that above all, people showed to have understood the importance of voting for CCM. On low voters' turnout, Mr Waitara said: "As I have said Ukonga people are aware of the importance of voting for the constituency's development.

They also know that they still have time to go for voting as polling stations are open from morning to evening hours. It is Sunday....some are still in church, I'm sure they will come."

Ukonga Returning Officer Mathias Michael noted that the voting was in good progress as all facilities and resources were on the polling station on time.

Security was also good since the opening of the polling station at 7:00 morning. One voter Michale Eria confirmed to have freely and safely voted.

Yesterday was the polling day for Ukonga and Monduli constituencies in Dar es Salaam and Arusha regions respectively, following the defection of MPs from Chadema to the ruling party.

According to the National Electoral Commission, the election would also involve councillors in five municipal councils in four regions wherein 470,936 voters were expected to turn out.