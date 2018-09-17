Tanzania: Mzizima Rally 2018 Gathers Storm

MZIZIMA Motor Sports Club has begun to register drivers and navigators who will participate in the sixth round of this year's National Rally Championship (NRC) series to be staged in areas around Bagamoyo on October 6th and 7th.

Over twenty entries are expected to light up the two-day thriller, according to Jabu Maalim, the chairman of the event's organisers, Mzizima Motor Sports Club (MMSC).

"Everything is in place, we are going to stage the main event in a closed circuit around Kibada area in Kigamboni District," he said. Maalim added that the rally has already appealed to major sponsors besides attracting over twenty drivers from five clubs.

He, however, said it is too early to unveil them publicly. The early entries so far, according to the chairman include Dharam Pandya who will drive Subaru GBV and Hussein Suleiman Magunia in Subaru N10 while Jamil Khan has shown interest to bounce back after a long absence.

He said six clubs have shown interests to send crews in this year's event. The clubs include Arusha, Kilimanjaro, Iringa, Tanga, and Morogoro besides the hosts Mzizima.

He said prior to the real showdown at Kibada area, cars will line up at Southern Sun Hotel for a scrutineering (inspection) and a ceremonial start. Maalim said the entry was officially opened on Saturday last week and he hoped to see the number increases by late this week.

He said the hosting club, Mzizima Motor Spors Club will be represented by its top seed Dharam Pandya in Puma backed Rally team. Pandya told the 'Daily News' yesterday that he was looking for a victory after failing to finish the fifth round of the NRC in Ubena a fortnight ago.

He said Mzizima Club has shifted to Kigamboni area after staging many spectacular events in Bagamoyo and other areas of the Coast Region.

He said the choice of Kigamboni areas meant to bring the rallying thrills too closer to the Dar es Salaam audience.