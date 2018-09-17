17 September 2018

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: TBL Emerges Best Firm On Dse

Tagged:

Related Topics

TANZANIA Breweries Limited (TBL) has emerged winner of the 2017 Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) awards in the second year in a row as the best listed manufacturing company.

TBL Group Managing Director Roberto Jarrin said in Dar es Salaam over the weekend that, "As a founding member of the DSE, we are extremely honoured to be winning this award for the second year in a row," He added, "This is a reflection of all the hard work that our staff and business partners put in to make TBL great brewing firm to work for as well as do business with," "We at TBL consider ourselves a partner in the socio-economic development of the country and more so, a major player in the current industrialisation drive.

We strongly believe that the current focus on agriculture and the manufacturing sector will indeed transform the economy.

Across the spectrum, TBL is renowned for being one of the most compliant companies in Tanzania that continuously provides value to all its stakeholders from its use of locally-sourced brewing ingredients to its global award-winning beers that are the nation's preferred brands.

The Group's contribution to the country's development through the collection and payment of taxes, as well as community based initiatives, continues to be recognised by multiple stakeholders in the country through the various accolades accorded to the company.

Tanzania

Tanzania Cites Bias As It Changes Laws Governing Arbitration

Tanzania has moved to ensure that investor disputes are resolved locally after Attorney General Adelardus Kilangi pushed… Read more »

Read the original article on Daily News.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.