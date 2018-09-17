Tanzania: TBL Emerges Best Firm On Dse

TANZANIA Breweries Limited (TBL) has emerged winner of the 2017 Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) awards in the second year in a row as the best listed manufacturing company.

TBL Group Managing Director Roberto Jarrin said in Dar es Salaam over the weekend that, "As a founding member of the DSE, we are extremely honoured to be winning this award for the second year in a row," He added, "This is a reflection of all the hard work that our staff and business partners put in to make TBL great brewing firm to work for as well as do business with," "We at TBL consider ourselves a partner in the socio-economic development of the country and more so, a major player in the current industrialisation drive.

We strongly believe that the current focus on agriculture and the manufacturing sector will indeed transform the economy.

Across the spectrum, TBL is renowned for being one of the most compliant companies in Tanzania that continuously provides value to all its stakeholders from its use of locally-sourced brewing ingredients to its global award-winning beers that are the nation's preferred brands.

The Group's contribution to the country's development through the collection and payment of taxes, as well as community based initiatives, continues to be recognised by multiple stakeholders in the country through the various accolades accorded to the company.