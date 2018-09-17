Tanzania: We Must Improve Our Game - Aussems

SIMBA SC Head Coach Patrick Aussems said his squad must improve in the upcoming Tanzania Premier League fixtures if they want to retain the title this season.

Simba were held to a disappointing goalless draw by hosts Ndanda FC on Saturday at Nangwanda Sijaona Stadium in Mtwara, hence scraping only a single point in their first match outside Dar es Salaam.

The results were a big setback for Simba, who prior to the encounter, managed to win eight back-to-back league matches over them since the Southern Tanzanian team was promoted to the top-flight league four seasons ago.

All hit men for Simba; Meddie Kagere, Emmanuel Okwi and skipper John Bocco were there on the day despite Kagere and Okwi being benched in the second half for James Kotei and Adam Salamba respectively.

"From the first whistle, Ndanda played a much defensive game as they wanted not to concede early goal, something they succeeded to a large extent.

They simply defended in a big number, making it difficult for us to make a break-through despite getting several chances to score," Aussems said.

He added that their opponents target was to snatch a draw from their home ground something they achieved and he congratulated them for that.

"I tried numerous tactics to accumulate maximum three points from the thrilling tie, but it was hard until in the end, a draw was recorded," he said.

Furthermore, Aussems said the quality of the pitch partly contributed to his side's failure to win the game since they are not used to play long balls like the way their opponents did.

But, he insisted that they must improve to win the incoming league assignments. "I have 24 players in the squad and I will be able to rotate them in the forthcoming games so as to get back on the right track," he said.

Commenting on the referee, Aussems said he made some questionable decisions against his team but he is the human being, hence capable of making mistakes.

Alexander Sanga reports in Mwanza that the Head Coach of the newly promoted JKT Tanzania, Bakari Shime has applauded his players after beating Mbao FC 1-0 at CCM Kirumba Stadium over the weekend. The match solitary goal was netted by Ahmed Ally through a penalty kick in the 92nd minute.

The penalty occurred when Mbao FC defender Peter Mwangosi fouled Hassan Matalema in the danger zone and the match referee Ahmad Simba from Kagera awarded a penalty to the visitors.

Shime commended the efforts by his players which led them to their second victory of the season.

He said the match was very difficult and they survived a strong opposition from their opponents.

The former Serengeti Boys coach, Shime added that in the first half his players didn't play as he expected because they were tired of the long journey from Dar es Salaam to Mwanza. According to Shime, Mbao FC played a good and attacking game.

He further said they are now focusing to work hard with the purpose of making sure they win their next match against Mwadui FC at Mwadui Complex in Shinyanga.

The match will be played this Wednesday. After Mwadui FC they will travel to Mara to play Biashara United at CCM Karume Stadium. JKT Tanzania now top up the premier league standing with eight points, they have won two matches against Mbao FC and Ndanda FC both by 1-0 and have drawn two matches in a goalless draw against Kinondoni Municipal Council (KMC) and Lipuli FC at their home ground (General Isamuhyo).

They have netted three and conceded one goal. On his side, Mbao FC assistant coach Augustino Malindi said his team played very well in both halves despite missing chances created.

He added that his lads will work very hard in the training so as to make sure they win their next matches against Simba SC and Tanzania Prisons both matches will be played at CCM Kirumba Stadium.

The coach called upon the club's fans in Mwanza and the management not to give up, but continue to support them wholeheartedly.