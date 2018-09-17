Tanzania: Go Public, Tr Tells State Enterprises

THE government now wants all state owned enterprises to list on the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) to raise capital for its operations and enhance performance, the Treasury Registrar, Athumani Mbuttuka has said.

Speaking at the DSE members' award gala in Dar es Salaam over the weekend, he said they would encourage state-owned enterprises to list on the stock market after being encouraged by success stories of some of privatised public entities which listed on DSE in terms of enhanced performance, revenue generation.

"We would like all stateowned enterprises to utilise the capital market to raise capital rather than waiting for handout from the government, and turnaround their performances," he said at the annual dinner for the members of the stock exchange.

The oldest brewing company, Tanzania Breweries Limited (TBL), and a cigarette maker, Tanzania Cigarette Company (TCC) are former state-owned enterprises that turned around their fortunes after listing on the stock market following privatization.

The two are among largest taxpayers in Tanzania. "Some of former public enterprises have recorded tremendous achievements since listing on the stock market.

They have increased efficiency, they are among best performers and are large taxpayers," he said. The registrar said the government was committed to ensure capital market flourished and that was why it formulated laws and regulations to promote market activities such as the Electronic and Postal Communications Act (EPOCA) of 2010 which requires all telecommunication companies to list on DSE.

"Government creates policies and legislative measures to boost growth of the market. For example EPOCA which requires telecommunication companies to list on Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange.

This is among efforts taken by the government to ensure the market flourish," he said. He said two major mobile phone companies; Airtel Tanzania and Tigo were in final preparations to list on the stock market to join the market leader, Vodacom which listed on DSE last year. "We have Vodacom in the stock market.

Two others Tigo and Airtel are awaiting some clearance before they list," he said. Earlier the DSE Chief Executive Officer, Moremi Marwa asked the Treasury Register privatised state-owned enterprises to list on the stock market so as to enhance their performance as well as boosting capital market growth.

He said almost all market parameters, beyond social and economic aspects, such as liquidity, number of investors, tax compliance and transparency indicate privatised companies listed on the market contribute largely on tax revenue to the government.

"In any further undertaking we request the government consideration to use capital market should be given priority," he said.