Tanzania: Caexpo Top Executive Showers Praises On Tanzania

SECRETARY General of the China-ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asia Nations) Expo (CAEXPO) Secretariat Wang Lei has described Tanzania as a major partner country along the Maritime Silk Road on the African continent.

It is on this backdrop that Tanzania was the first African country to be chosen as a special partner to participate in the 15th CAEXPO, which took place at the Nanning International Convention and Exhibition Centre (NICEC) in the Chinese southern autonomous region of Guangxi Zhuang.

Speaking at the closing of a press conference of the fourday event, which kicked off on September 12 to September 15, the CAEXPO top executive acknowledged the progress made by Tanzania and thus its inclusion in the expo, which attracted 11 member countries. "Tanzania is a major and significant partner along the Maritime Silk Road and it has made major progress at the event this year.

"It held an investment promotion conference and showcased distinctive products at its pavilion such as coffee, tea, cashew nut and spices, which are very popular in China," Mr Lei told the filled to capacity news conference.

Mr Lei was also impressed that Tanzania had sent a high level delegation at the international event led by Zanzibar Second Vice-President Self Ali Idd, who was accompanied by some ministers and high ranking officials.

"This year, we also had the honour of welcoming artistes from Tanzania and Cambodia (which was the country of honour) to perform at the opening ceremony of the event," he remarked.

Having been successfully conducted for 14 sessions before this year, CAEXPO has grown into an event of special international influence and plays an important role in promoting the China-ASEAN friendly cooperation and building the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road.

The 15th CAEXPO 2018 was held concurrently with the 15th China-ASEAN Business and Investment Summit (CABIS), marking 15 years of cooperation between China and countries in Southeast Asia.

It was the first time for Tanzania and other African countries to be chosen as special partner and given the honour to attend and exhibit their products on the sidelines of the meeting, which brought together leaders of tiger economies in Asia.

Some 20 Tanzania companies, public and private institutions showcased their products during the course of the event. CAEXPO and CABIS attracted high level delegations from the member countries in addition to investors, entrepreneurs, business leaders and members of the media.

This year, the event was held under a theme: "21st Century Maritime Silk Road, promoting policy coordination, road connection, unimpeded trade, monetary circulation and people-to-people exchanges."

The Maritime Silk Road or Maritime Silk Route refers to the maritime section of historic Silk Road that connected China to other countries in Asia to as far as Africa through the Indian Ocean between the 2nd and 15th century, the same route that Beijing wants to bring development to.