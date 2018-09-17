Western Sahara: Prime Minister Chairs Cabinet Meeting

Shaheed Al-Hafed — Prime Minister Mohamed Al-Wali Akeik on Monday chaired a meeting of the Council of Ministers at the Government's headquarters.

In his speech, the Prime Minister praised the success of summer programs such as the Summer University of the Sahrawi Executives in the Algerian province of Boumerdes, the Summer Program for Youth and Students, and holidays in peace program.

He also praised the success of the school entrance which started on Sunday. This is in addition to preparing for the completion of the annual program of the government of each institution with the preparation of the National Program of Action for the coming year.