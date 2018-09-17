Southern Africa Intergovernmental Committee of Experts Meet in Mauritius

press release

Mauritius will host, from 18 to 21 September 2018 at Le Méridien Hotel in Pointe aux Piments, the 24th session of the Inter-Governmental Committee of Experts (ICE) of Southern Africa Meeting at Senior Officials level. The meeting is organised at the initiative of the United Nations Economic Commission Sub-regional Office for Southern Africa. The leading theme is Blue Economy, Inclusive Industrialisation and Economic Development in Southern Africa.

The four-day meeting will focus on:

Blue Economy sector as a means of production, investments, accelerated growth, poverty reduction and development in Southern Africa;

country experiences on the blue economy, national policies and strategies;

strengthening collaboration among coastal states; and

role of SMEs in the industrialisation process in Southern Africa and Land, Identity and Sustainable Socio-Economic Transformation in Southern Africa.

Discussions will also focus on how land-linked and land-locked countries can be part of, and benefit from the value chain of production in the blue economy sector.

In addition, deliberations during the 24th ICE will include an Ad-hoc Expert Group meeting on the theme: The Role of Small and Medium Scale Enterprises in the Industrialisation Process in Southern Africa. The Experts group meeting is jointly organised with the SADC Secretariat on 20-21 September 2018.

ICE

ICE is a UN statutory annual meeting which brings together Government senior officials, - mostly Permanent secretaries and other stakeholders from Southern Africa and the continent to discuss current and pressing issues affecting socio-economic development in the region.

Economic Commission of Africa

ECA, established by the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations in 1958 as one of UN's five regional commissions, is mandated to promote the economic and social development of Member States, foster intra-regional integration, and promote international cooperation for development in Africa.

It comprises 54 member States, and plays a dual role as a regional arm of the UN and key component of the African institutional landscape.