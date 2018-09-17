Mozambique: Nyusi Inaugurates Northern Medical Stores

Maputo — Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi on Sunday inaugurated the northern regional medical stores, in the city of Nampula.

This brand new facility is the largest and most modern medical depot in the country. It will supply medicines and equipment to the northern provinces of Nampula, Niassa and Cabo Delgado and the central province of Zambezia.

The facility, financed by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), cost about eight million US dollars. Construction began in November 2016, and was completed in July this year.

The stores manage supplies of medicines, vaccines and medical and surgical equipment. Most of the medicines and equipment it distributes arrives directly from Nampula International Airport or from the port of Nacala.

At the inauguration ceremony, Nyusi stressed the great impact the new warehouse will have on the logistical chain for the distribution of medical goods. It would help ensure the availability of medicines in good condition, in good time and in the amounts needed to solve public health problems. It will also reduce transport and storage costs.

The new warehouse, he said, "was designed as part of the Pharmaceutical Logistics Strategic Plan, as a way of improving the medical supply system in the primary health network in the north of the country. From this modern warehouse, we expect that the conservation and storage of medicines will guarantee the regular availability of pharmaceutical products for the continuous care of all patients".

The new medical storage system, he added, will contribute to overcoming such problems as physical damage to supplies, theft of medicines, poor monitoring of stocks, and uncertainties in the delivery of medicines to health units.

For the system to work properly, Nyusi insisted on good management and a high level of responsibility from the staff.

He insisted that the new system should not allow medicines to sit on shelves until their expiry date has passed, and should ensure that stocks of essential medicines never run out. With modern systems of control, he added, the theft of medicines should become a thing of the past.

US ambassador Dean Pittman said the warehouse was built because of the "strong partnership" between Mozambique and the United States.

He believed that many people in the northern provinces will have their health improved thanks to the new facility. "The warehouse will play a fundamental role in guaranteeing that medicines and medical items reach the people who most need them", sad Pittman.