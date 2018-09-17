17 September 2018

Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Mozambique: New Registry Office for Mozambique Island

Maputo — Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi on Sunday inaugurated a new registry and notary office on Mozambique Island, as part of the celebrations of the 200th anniversary of the elevation of Mozambique Island, which was the first colonial capital of the territory, to the status of a city on 17 September 1818.

The new office is in Lumbo, the mainland part of Mozambique Island district, and is equipped with computers that allow the issuing of civil registration documents. The office will handle birth, death and marriage certificates, issue criminal record certificates, and process paperwork for marriages and divorces. The office cost 19 million meticais (about 317,000 US dollars).

At the inauguration ceremony, Nyusi stressed the importance of the new registry office in the life of the district's population.

"The registry and notary services function as an important base of statistics which accompanies the lives of individuals from birth to death", he said. "They provide important data for our national planning, and they seal important legal acts".

With the new computerised connections, citizens who need any document from the Mozambique Island data base can obtain it from anywhere else in the country, and do not need to travel physically to the island.

This office, Nyusi said, showed the government's commitment to serve ever better the population throughout the country.

"We want you to know how to value this facility", said the President, "by ensuring that it is properly maintained, as you do with the other buildings in this municipality". He was referring to the wealth of historic buildings on Mozambique Island, which UNESCO has declared a World Heritage Site, because of its blend of African, Arab and European cultures.

Conservation of the island's historical and cultural legacy, he said, "is a contribution to the construction and consolidation of citizenship and of patriotism".

The Sunday ceremony was also the occasion for launching the new uniform for all the workers in the country's registry and notary offices, which as from now should be worn by all the 2,305 staff.

