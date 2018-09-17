Mozambique: Contractors Abandon 800 State Jobs

Maputo — Contractors have abandoned over 800 state building jobs despite receiving 100 per cent of the money stipulated in the contracts, according to the Minister of State Administration, Carmelita Namashalua, cited in Monday's issue of the Maputo daily "Noticias".

In some cases, the contractors did half the job before abandoning the site, but in others, they simply took the money and ran. Not only was the state defrauded, but the communities who should have been served by the unfinished buildings were deprived of public services.

Speaking at a meeting in the central province of Zambezia, Namashalua said that public managers who authorised payment in full before the job was done would be held responsible, since they had violated basic principles of the legislation on hiring contractors. Payments to contractors should be phased, she pointed out, and they should never receive 100 per cent all at once.

She cited specifically two public buildings abandoned in the Zambezia district of Derre, after the contractors had received seven million meticais (about 117,000 US dollars). The buildings should have been concluded in 2016, but to date both are less than 50 per cent complete.

Yet the contractors had received all the money mentioned in the contracts. Namashalua insisted that the managers who allowed this to happen will be penalised.

Districts need state facilities to respond to the concerns of citizens, said Namashalua, and district governments should ensure that the money to pay for the building is handed out in instalments, and never in a lump sum.