Somalia: Forces Carry Out Massive Sweep in Capital After Car Bombings

Somali police launched an operation in Mogadishu, the Somali capital after two car bombs struck local government offices in the city, which claimed the lives of at least 20 people.

The security personnel were seen on main streets in the capital on Thursday morning, searching all public and private vehicles trying to prevent from attacks by Al-Shabaab.

The police commanders have not yet commented on the sweep, which comes amid a surge in Al-Shabaab attacks in the city, which houses the Western-backed Somali government.

Al-Shabaab has been driven out of Mogadishu in 2011 by Somali and AU troops following a joint offensive, but, the group still capable of staging raids and assassinations in the city.