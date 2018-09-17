13 September 2018

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Forces Carry Out Massive Sweep in Capital After Car Bombings

Tagged:

Related Topics

Somali police launched an operation in Mogadishu, the Somali capital after two car bombs struck local government offices in the city, which claimed the lives of at least 20 people.

The security personnel were seen on main streets in the capital on Thursday morning, searching all public and private vehicles trying to prevent from attacks by Al-Shabaab.

The police commanders have not yet commented on the sweep, which comes amid a surge in Al-Shabaab attacks in the city, which houses the Western-backed Somali government.

Al-Shabaab has been driven out of Mogadishu in 2011 by Somali and AU troops following a joint offensive, but, the group still capable of staging raids and assassinations in the city.

Somalia

Laila Elmi Becomes First Muslim Woman to Be Elected to Sweden's Parliament

Leila Ali Elmi a Somali-Swedish politician has become the first East African, Muslim woman and Somali to be elected to… Read more »

Read the original article on Shabelle.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.