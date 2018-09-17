15 September 2018

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Ethiopian Air Force Conducts Airstrike Against Al-Shabaab in Somalia

Ethiopian Air Force has carried out an airstrike against al-Shabaab in Somalia.

The airstrike was carried out to foil plans of the militant group to attack Ethiopian contingent of the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM).

About 70 al-Shabaab militants were killed and two vehicles packed with weapons were destroyed in the air strike.

Brigadier General Yilma Merdassa, Chief of Ethiopian Air Force, said the airstrike was conducted after an extensive study and plans.

He said "we achieved 100 percent of our plans."

Ethiopia is one of the troop contributing countries to AMISOM.

Other countries contributing troops to the AU Mission are Burundi, Djibouti, Kenya and Uganda.

