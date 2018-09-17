Somalia: Bomb Under Car Seat Injures Somali Lawmaker in Mogadishu

A witness says a Somali lawmaker has been wounded after an explosive device planted under the seat of his car exploded in Mogadishu on Saturday night.

The MP, Mohamed Mursal Mohamud, known as [Barrow] sustained critical wounds in the blast which happened near the country's national theatre, according to police sources.

The latest reports indicated that the driver of the legislator whose name has not yet been established lost his life in the bomb attack.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attempted assassination against the serving lawmaker, who was reported to have been admitted in a hospital.