Somalia: Mogadishu Municipality Vows to Eradicate Gunmen Robbing the Public

Benadir deputy governor in charge of Security, Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed together with other government officials have arrived at the scene after the operations.

Mohamed commended the police for their commitment to maintaining law and order.

The Deputy governor has underscored that his administration will continue operation to secure the city.

Two gunmen have been killed and eight others were arrested in a police raid at a roadblock on Dharkeynley-Kahda road in Mogadishu, an official said.

The spokesman for the Somali Police Force, Col Kassim Ahmed Roble, said the two men who used to rob the public were killed in a confrontation on Saturday.

He said that his forces wanted to capture them alive so that they could face the law but started shooting at the forces.

"The Somali police aimed at arresting the gunmen. Unfortunately, two of them resisted capture, mounting armed confrontation," said Col Roble.

"They died during an exchange of fire, but we managed to capture eight of their companions," the police officer added.