16 September 2018

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Mogadishu Municipality Vows to Eradicate Gunmen Robbing the Public

Tagged:

Related Topics

Benadir deputy governor in charge of Security, Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed together with other government officials have arrived at the scene after the operations.

Mohamed commended the police for their commitment to maintaining law and order.

The Deputy governor has underscored that his administration will continue operation to secure the city.

Two gunmen have been killed and eight others were arrested in a police raid at a roadblock on Dharkeynley-Kahda road in Mogadishu, an official said.

The spokesman for the Somali Police Force, Col Kassim Ahmed Roble, said the two men who used to rob the public were killed in a confrontation on Saturday.

He said that his forces wanted to capture them alive so that they could face the law but

Two gunmen have been killed and eight others were arrested in a police raid at a roadblock on Dharkeynley-Kahda road in Mogadishu, an official said.

The spokesman for the Somali Police Force, Col Kassim Ahmed Roble, said the two men who used to rob the public were killed in a confrontation on Saturday.

He said that his forces wanted to capture them alive so that they could face the law but started shooting at the forces.

"The Somali police aimed at arresting the gunmen. Unfortunately, two of them resisted capture, mounting armed confrontation," said Col Roble.

"They died during an exchange of fire, but we managed to capture eight of their companions," the police officer added.

Somalia

World Bank Approves First Grants to Somalia in 30 Years

The World Bank has approved $80 million in grants to Somalia to fund public finance reforms, marking the first… Read more »

Read the original article on Shabelle.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.