16 September 2018

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

East Africa: ONLF & Ethiopia's Somali State President to Meet in Asmara

A delegation led by the Somali State President, Mr Mustafa Agjar is expected to reach Asmara, Eritrea late today.

Sources confirmed that the main purpose of this delegation is to meet ONLF which have long been involved in conflicts against Ethiopia government but which is resolved.

President Mustafa Agjar and ONLF top leaders are expected to arrive in Jigjiga, the capital state of Somalia Regional State as soon as they conclude their talks in Asmara, the capital of Eritrea.

A day ago, Addis Ababa received a delegation led by the spokes person of ONLF, Mr Abdulqadir Adani Hirmoge who met with officials of Ethiopia government.

