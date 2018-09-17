Sudan: Khartoum Inaugurates New Leaders

Sudan's newly-appointed First Vice President, Bakri Saleh; Second Vice President, Osman Kibir and Prime Minister, Mutaz Mussa were sworn in on Monday before Sudanese President Omar Al-Bashir.

"These changes came to reaffirm a real will to achieve a positive change in the economy, society and politics," Mr Kibir said this at the swearing-in ceremony.

"We are fully aware of the requirements of the current phase which come within the framework of the national economic reform programme," he added.

The Leadership Office of Sudan's ruling National Congress Party (NCP) on Sunday approved the decision of Mr al-Bashir to dissolve the national unity government and appoint a new prime minister to tackle the country's growing economic crisis.

The decision came after an earlier meeting held by the NCP Leadership Office, chaired by Mr al-Bashir, to discuss changes to the government and the proposed candidates of the new cabinet members.

The meeting appointed Mr Saleh, who had served as both prime minister and first vice president, as the first vice president, and Mr Mussa, former Minister of Irrigation and Electricity, as prime minister.

Meanwhile, Mr Kibir was appointed as the second vice president to replace Hassabo Abdul-Rahman.

Sudan has been suffering from an economic crisis caused by the shortage of liquidity and the devaluation of its national currency.

(Xinhua/NAN)