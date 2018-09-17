South Sudan: Bashir Sacks Cabinet, Reduces Ministries

Kampala, Uganda — Sudan President Omar Al-Bashir has cut his government from 31 to 21 ministers, a revelation made on Sept.09. According to his top aide, Faisal Hassan Ibrahim, the president decided to cut his cabinet in order to tackle the growing economic crisis in the country.

"The economic situation needs to be resolved and for this President Bashir decided to cut the government at all levels," he said the decision was reached after a top level meeting with members of the ruling National Congress Party (NCP).

Bashir named Moutaz Mousa Abdallah, who was the irrigation minister in the outgoing cabinet, as the new prime minister, while Prime Minister Bakri Hassan Saleh will now be the first vice president.

The New Prime Minister Abdallah according to Ibrahim has been tasked with forming the new cabinet which they hope will revive the worsening economy that is characterized by falling Sudanese pound against the dollar and worsening cost of food items, a crisis that has been escalating even after the US lifted its trade embargo in October last year.

The worsening economy was first highlighted by government in April when then Minister for foreign affairs Ibrahim Ghandour told parliament that government was in a financial crisis that they had been unable to pay staff for several months. He has fired shortly after and the president announced a reshuffle replacing ministers in key ministries such as oil and agriculture.