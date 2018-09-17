15 September 2018

The Independent (Kampala)

South Sudan: Bashir Sacks Cabinet, Reduces Ministries

Tagged:

Related Topics

Kampala, Uganda — Sudan President Omar Al-Bashir has cut his government from 31 to 21 ministers, a revelation made on Sept.09. According to his top aide, Faisal Hassan Ibrahim, the president decided to cut his cabinet in order to tackle the growing economic crisis in the country.

"The economic situation needs to be resolved and for this President Bashir decided to cut the government at all levels," he said the decision was reached after a top level meeting with members of the ruling National Congress Party (NCP).

Bashir named Moutaz Mousa Abdallah, who was the irrigation minister in the outgoing cabinet, as the new prime minister, while Prime Minister Bakri Hassan Saleh will now be the first vice president.

The New Prime Minister Abdallah according to Ibrahim has been tasked with forming the new cabinet which they hope will revive the worsening economy that is characterized by falling Sudanese pound against the dollar and worsening cost of food items, a crisis that has been escalating even after the US lifted its trade embargo in October last year.

The worsening economy was first highlighted by government in April when then Minister for foreign affairs Ibrahim Ghandour told parliament that government was in a financial crisis that they had been unable to pay staff for several months. He has fired shortly after and the president announced a reshuffle replacing ministers in key ministries such as oil and agriculture.

South Sudan

Germany Helps WFP to Build Resilient Communities in South Sudan

The contribution comes as WFP and partners are pressing to scale up food assistance to reach up to 4.8 million people in… Read more »

Read the original article on Independent (Kampala).

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Independent. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.