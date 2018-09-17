Sudan: Republican Decree On Appointment of Federal Ministers

document

The President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omar Hassan Ahmed Al Bashir, on Saturday issued a Republican Decree on the appointment of Ministers in the new Government of National Accord, pursuant to Articles 58 (1) and 70 (2) of the Sudan Interim Institution for 2005 amended for 2006, and after consultations with the Federal Prime Minister, as follows: -

- Dr Fadul Abdalla Fadul- Minister for the Presidency of the Republic

- Ahmed Saad Omar - Minister for the Council of Ministers

- Hamid Mohamed Al Nour Ahmed Mumtaz - Minister for Federal Government Chamber

- Lieutenant General Awad Mohamd Ahmed Ibin Aouf- Minister for Defense

- Dr Ahmed Bilal Osman- Minister for Interior

- Dr Dirdiri Mohamd Ahmed Al Dikhairi - Minister for Foreign Affairs

- Dr Mohamd Ahmed Salim- Minister for Justice

- Bushara Aro Jummaa - Minister for Information, Communications and Information Technology

- Mutaz Musa Abdalla Salim- Minister for Finance and Economic Planning

- Engineer Hassab Al Nabi Musa Mohamed Minister for Agriculture and Forests

- Dr Musa Mohamed Karama- Minister for Industry and Trade

- Engineer Azahari Abdul Gadir Abdalla -Minister for Petroleum, Gas and Minerals

- Engineer Khidir Mohamed Gissm al Sayed - Minister for Irrigation, Water Resources and Electricity

- Hatim Al Sir Ali -Minister for Transportations and Urban Development

- Ms. Mashayr Ahmed Al Amin Al Dawalab -Minister for Education

- Dr Sakeq Al Hadi Al Mahdi, Minister for Higher Education and Scientific Research

- Omar Suleiman Adam Ibrahim - Minister for Culture, Tourism and Archaeology

- Engineer Widad Yagoub Ibrahim Osman Minister for Social Security and development

- Dr Mohamed Abu Zaid- Minister for Health

- Bahar Idris Abu Gharda- Minister for Labour, Administrative Reform and Human Resources Development.