Swaziland: African Union Deploys Short-Term Election Observers to Eswatini's 2018 General Elections

press release

Following an invitation from the Government of the Kingdom of Eswatini, the Chairperson of the African Union Commission His Excellency Moussa Faki Mahamat, has authorized the deployment of an African Union Short-Term Election Observation Mission to the Kingdom of Eswatini's General Elections scheduled for 21 September 2018.

The AU Mission is led by His Excellency James Alix Michel, former President of the Republic of Seychelles, and comprises thirty (30) observers drawn from the AU Permanent Representatives Committee (PRC), the Pan-African Parliament (PAP), Election Management Bodies (EMBs), Civil Society Organisations, Think Tanks and independent electoral experts.

The Mission's observers arrive in Eswatini on 16 September 2018 to assess and report on the conduct of the elections, including the pre-election environment as well as voting day operations and immediate post-election development. The Mission will share its findings and assessment of the elections at a press conference in Eswatini after the conclusion of the voting process.

The AU conducts its election observation work in accordance with the 2007 African Union Charter on Democracy, Elections and Governance; the 2002 OAU/AU Declaration on Principles Governing Democratic Elections in Africa; the 2002 African Union Guidelines for Election Observation and Monitoring Missions; the African Charter on Human and Peoples' Rights; and the 2005 Declaration of Principles for International Election Observation, which provides guidelines for professional and impartial methods of international election observation. The mission will also be guided by the host nation's constitution and legal framework for elections.

The overall objective of AU election observation missions (AUEOMs) is to promote democracy, strengthen democratic institutions and build public confidence in electoral processes in Africa. This objective is in line with the aspirations outlined in the AU's Agenda 2063, particularly Aspiration No.3, which aims to ensure good governance, democracy, and respect for human rights, justice and the rule of law on the continent. The conduct of free, fair and credible elections, which the AUEOMs aim to ensure in member states, is deemed critical to the realization of Agenda 2063 and the attainment of the AU's vision of an integrated, peaceful and prosperous Africa.

AU election observation methodology

AU's election observation is based on a rigorous and comprehensive methodology anchored on the principles of independence, objectivity, transparency, non-interference and consistency. Currently, the AU deploys both long-term and short-term election observers to assess the conduct of electoral processes in member states to ensure that such processes are in accordance with the AU principles for democratic elections. Since its involvement in election observation activities, the AU election observation methodology has seen a shift from the heavily diplomatic and political missions of the early 1990s to a more professional and technically rigorous approach based on the electoral cycle. The passage of the African Charter on Democracy, Elections and Governance in 2007 and its coming into force in 2012 lends further impetus to this growing focus on a professional approach to election observation on the continent. The AU currently engages in member states' electoral processes through a five-pronged approach, which includes pre-election assessment missions, high-level political missions, long-term observation missions, short-term observation missions, and post-election follow-up missions.

Assessment criteria

The AU uses the following assessment criteria during its observation of elections:

- The existence of a level playing field, which determines the conditions for electoral competition;

- The extent to which the constitution and legal framework guarantee fundamental freedoms and the exercise of political rights;

- The independence and impartiality of the electoral management body;

- The fairness of access to state resources during the elections;

- The universal franchise accorded to voters;

- The mechanisms put in place to address electoral disputes;

- The neutrality and fairness of state security agencies;

- The conduct of polls and management of election results;

- Any other issues which concern the democratic nature of the elections (e.g. campaign environment).

Areas of assessment

- The legal framework for elections and its implementation;

- The electoral system;

- The work of the election management body or electoral commission;

- Campaign activities of political parties and candidates;

- The role of state institutions with an election-related mandate;

- The role of women, youth and civil society in the electoral process;

- The conduct of the media - both public and private;

- Voting, counting, tabulation and announcement of result;

- The effectiveness of the election disputes resolution mechanisms, including the handling of complaints and appeals process related to the elections;

- The general environment in which the election is being conducted.

For more information, please contact the Mission Coordinator, Mr. Idrissa Kamara at: kamarai@africa-union.org