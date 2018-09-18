Kenya: How Did This Poorly Built Manhole Find Its Way On Busy City Road?

City motorists are puzzled how a manhole found its way to a busy a road in Pangani, a potential death trap using the road.

A photo posted on Twitter by @Ma3route shows motorists forced to swerve sharply to escape the manhole that protrudes into the road.

Pieces of glass are scattered around the manhole, a sign of a recent accident at the scene by a motorist could not to see the manhole early enough.

The Kenya Urban Roads Authority (Kura) suspect the illegal manhole was built by the Nairobi Water and Sewerage Company.

"It has been noted and something will be done about this issue. Kindly bear with us and sorry for the inconvenience and dangers exposed as a result of this manhole," said Kura spokesperson John Cheboi.

He added: "It is yet not known why the manhole came to be placed at that particular place but we suspect Nairobi Water and Sewarage company people."

11:55 Was this a design flaw or contractor's mistake? This thing is a danger all new motorists on this road that passes by Pangani Police Station. You can see broken glasses there. Needs urgent attention. @KeNHAKenya @KURAroads pic.twitter.com/yVVRBTsckR via @TomJMO

- Ma3Route (@Ma3Route) September 17, 2018