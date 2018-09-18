Kenya: Section of MPs Vow to Reject Uhuru's Fuel Tax Proposal

Nairobi — A section of legislators have vowed to vote against President Uhuru Kenyatta's proposal to slash fuel tax by 50 per cent during a special sitting of Parliament this week.

Led by Butere MP Tindi Mwale, the MPs argued that the move will not ease the situation as citizens are already suffering, adding that fuel should not be taxed at all because it is what fuels the economy.

"Kenyans are already over taxed and as much as the President's legacy is important, he should also consider that the common mwananchi needs to live a modest life. I do not think reducing the Value Added Tax from 16 per cent to 8pc is helping anyone. In fact, his proposal would have been to reduce it to zero per cent," said Mwale.

The MPs also raised concerns over several proposals made by President Kenyatta which include budget cuts where the Constituency Development Fund will be affected.

"We want ministries budgets to be reevaluated. I am sure if the President reduced budgets for some ministries like Defence, Interior just to mention a few, the Constituency Development Fund will not be touched," Mwale added.

Kimilili Member of Parliament Didmus Barasa called on other lawmakers to reject the memorandum for a review by President Kenyatta.

"I am urging all the other members to shoot down that memorandum to its totality because the proposals are not meant to help the people we represent. Parliament is an independent body and I want us to show our independence by rejecting it and not even the spirit of handshake should interfere with our decision," Barasa said.

Others who shared the same views include Wajir East MP Rashid Amin and Mumias West MP Jonhson Naicca.

On Tuesday, Jubilee Party members are expected to have a meeting with the President at State House before the special sitting in the afternoon.

Kenyatta rejected the amended Finance Bill 2018 last Thursday in a move that was followed by his State of the Nation address on Friday where he made several proposals, but it is reports that National Government Constituency Fund will take a Sh5.9 billion cut that has united MPs.