Kenya: Wahu's Daughter Blushes As Mum Shows Love to Daddy With a Kiss

Wahu's eldest daughter Tumiso couldn't withstand watching her mum kissing dad, so she flinched and shut her eyes as the camera clicked.

The picture has now has now excited the online community after it was featured in Nameless's lyric video "Am Good".

Nameless released the video last week to celebrate 13 years of marriage with Wahu.

The lyric video is composed of pictures of his family in different moments in their lives. The couple is mostly in a romantic embrace in the pictures.

In one of the pictures, Wahu has her back on a wall Nameless leans in for kiss. A shy Tumiso, who is standing in the middle, closes her eyes in embarrassment.

"Woi my Tumiso," wrote Wahu after sharing the picture.

This is what her fans had to say.

"Wooow ... .this is so cute aki," said clairec.cc35.

"Woi! Tumiso alipenda kufunga macho mwenyewe au ilibidi," asked jemuukoross.

"Funga macho mum," wrote kiranovia.

"Bad manners," commented i_am_asava.

"Wow what a beautiful couple," said nmary5684.

