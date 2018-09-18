Uganda: Rise in Teen Sex Workers Worries Migeera Leaders

Nakasongola — Leaders in Nakasongola District are worried about the number of teenage girls joining commercial sex business in Migeera Town Council, saying it is complicating their efforts to fight HIV/Aids.

Although reports from the district health office indicate that 30 underage girls who have joined the vice in the past seven months, the youth council puts the figure at 100.

Mr Shafik Kyagulanyi, the chairperson of the youth council, told Daily Monitor at the weekend that some of the adolescents are secondary school dropouts.

"We are worried that the number of underage girls joining the sex workers network could increase because once we have the vice as part of the normal activities, many young girls could see it as an opportunity to make a living," Mr Kyagulanyi said.

"Some of the young girls who have dropped out of school think that the sex workers earn quick money. We now have a fear that several young girls could get attracted to the vice which exposes them to HIV/Aids among other diseases," he added.

The town council has no public health facility where some of the youth can access counselling services as the nearest is at Nabisweera Sub-county, about 5km from Migeera Town.

Mr Kyagulanyi attributed the problem to high school dropouts, parental negligence and presence of lodges and bars in the area.

"Most of these places are not inspected by local authorities and if they were doing so, girls who are below 18 years could not be engaging in this high-risk behaviour," he said.

Survey findings

According to the 2017 Sauti wa Wananchi survey by Twaweza, an NGO, 19 per cent of parents blame distance to school for school drop-outs.

Another 11 per cent mentioned a shortage of teachers and (9 per cent) cite the poor standard of teaching. A further 5 per cent mention teacher absenteeism.

Mr Kyagulanyi, also an executive member of Migeera Youth Development Centre, said while youth councils are mandated to empower youth programmes, they lack funds to effectively carry out their activities.

The district health officer, Mr Agaba Byamukama, acknowledged the problem, but said the district does not have the resources to rehabilitate teenage prostitutes.

"We have tried to scale up the counselling services at the different health units. We are also looking for funds to create alternative income-generating businesses for them," Mr Byamukama said.

He said HIV prevalence among the commercial sex workers stands at 12 per cent.

Mr Godfrey Kabogoza, the chairperson of Migeera Town Council, said local authorities have put up guidelines to restrict the sex workers.