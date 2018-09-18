Uganda: Police Holding 66 Suspects for Brutal Killings - Museveni

Kampala — President Yoweri Museveni said that 66 suspects have so far been arrested in relation to the recent wave of assassinations that hit Uganda.

The President revealed this during a national address on the state of security at State House, Entebbe. He said that the arrested individuals are suspected for masterminding the murder of Prosecutor Joan Kagezi, muslim clerics, former Arua Municipality MP Ibrahim Abiriga and Major Kiggundu, among others.

He said there is a perception in the public that no suspects have been arrested, but this could be as a result of the weakness of the Police's public relations.

According to Museveni however, some suspects are still at large like in the case of those who murdered former Police Spokesperson Andrew Felix Kaweesi. Museveni says while they have some suspects in this case, the security does not have evidence to pin them for Kaweesi's murder, but rather for other offences.

He said it is high time security gathered evidence to pin the suspects.

Museveni also in his address says that developed countries like the United States have been able to track down criminals because they have modern eyes,ears and nose, in form of cameras and technology.

He said however that even in developed countries, it still takes time to capture criminals.

Museveni's address comes at a time when the countries security is under criticism following the recent spate of murders. The latest victim is former Buyende District Police Commander Muhammad Kirumira who was gunned down alongside his friend Resty Nalinya Mbabazi from Bulenga.

Many Members of Parliament have expressed fear of their lives as many said they were being trailed. President Museveni recently directed the Finance Minister to procure armored vehicles and sharp shooters to protect the members of parliament.