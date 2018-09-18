Kenya: State Officials Summoned Over Grabbing of Ocean Land At Kibarani

Investigations into the grabbing of ocean land at Kibarani in Mombasa is now focusing on government officials accused of facilitating the illegality.

On Monday, the National Land Commission (NLC) summoned top government officials to explain why they gave licenses allowing reclamation of ocean land.

The officials from National Environment Management Authority (Nema), Kenya Forest Services (KFS) and Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) appeared before the commission in Nairobi.

NLC acting chairperson Abigael Mbagaya said the officials include some directors.

"All those officers are to appear before us and answer questions regarding the grabbing of the ocean land. We have established that the officers gave licences for the construction of buildings at the said public land," Ms Mbagaya told the Nation.

REVOKE LAND TITLES

The summoning of the officials is part of efforts by the commission to revoke the land titles as directed by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

In July, President Kenyatta ordered NLC to revoke Kibarani dumpsite land allocation to private developers and have it turned into a recreational facility as requested by Mombasa county government.

Ms Mbagaya said the report on the inquiry will be handed over to the President at the end of this month.

"Our inquiry was not about coming and getting stories from those involved in the grabbing. We are going to the core of this matter," said Ms Mbagaaya.

The commission has grilled at least 30 private developers who own land at the dumpsite.

During the probe, NLC learnt that Nema, KFS and KPA gave the go ahead for the acquisition of the land lying in the ocean. Nema is on spot fort allowing construction of buildings at the site.

NEAR THE OCEAN

KPA said that it had leased some of the land but was "shocked" to learn that the tenants had grabbed part of the ocean.

However, it could not explain if it was not aware of the construction despite saying that the ocean was grabbed.

KPA which holds leases of a number of the land near the ocean also pointed out that officials from the Ministry of Lands were behind the "illegal" issuance of tittle deeds to the developers.

The grabbing of the land has further affected port operations, according to KPA senior surveyor Hussein Mamo.

Ms Mbagaya assured the public that the land in question will be reclaimed.

"Public utility should remain for public use and we will soon have that land back," she said.