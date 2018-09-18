Kenya: Sicily Kariuki Orders Probe Into Death of Newborns At Pumwani

Health Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki has ordered the sector's regulatory agencies to investigate the death of 12 newborns at Pumwani Maternal Hospital.

Ms Kariuki on Monday directed the Kenya Medical Practitioner and Dentists Board, Nursing Council of Kenya and Clinical Officers Council to report back within 24 hours.

The instruction follows Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko's discovery of corpses of infants stuffed in boxes during an impromptu visit to the facility today.

The bodies were wrapped together in polythene bags and put in three boxes inside a store.

NEGLIGENCE

Governor Sonko asked the police to look into the matter. He later dissolved the hospital's board and suspended three senior staff: superintendent Catherine Mutinda, Dr James Kamau - the obstetrician gynaecologist who was supposed to be on duty - and the administrator Zadock Angahya.

"Conducting impromptu visit at Pumwani Hospital, where it's alleged by members of the public that the management shutdown the machines at the Maternity Wing, leading to loss of lives of young ones. This is a police matter. You can't lose 12 babies in a day," he said.