17 September 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Sicily Kariuki Orders Probe Into Death of Newborns At Pumwani

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: The Nation
Pumwani Hospital.
By Elizabeth Merab

Health Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki has ordered the sector's regulatory agencies to investigate the death of 12 newborns at Pumwani Maternal Hospital.

Ms Kariuki on Monday directed the Kenya Medical Practitioner and Dentists Board, Nursing Council of Kenya and Clinical Officers Council to report back within 24 hours.

The instruction follows Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko's discovery of corpses of infants stuffed in boxes during an impromptu visit to the facility today.

The bodies were wrapped together in polythene bags and put in three boxes inside a store.

NEGLIGENCE

Governor Sonko asked the police to look into the matter. He later dissolved the hospital's board and suspended three senior staff: superintendent Catherine Mutinda, Dr James Kamau - the obstetrician gynaecologist who was supposed to be on duty - and the administrator Zadock Angahya.

"Conducting impromptu visit at Pumwani Hospital, where it's alleged by members of the public that the management shutdown the machines at the Maternity Wing, leading to loss of lives of young ones. This is a police matter. You can't lose 12 babies in a day," he said.

Kenya

Major Break in Hunt for Sharon Otieno's Killers

Police in Homa Bay have arrested a taxi driver in Migori in connection with the killing of Rongo University student… Read more »

Read the original article on Nation.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.