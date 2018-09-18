17 September 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Mike Sonko Disbands Pumwani Hospital Board

By Stella Cherono

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko on Monday dissolved the Pumwani Maternity Hospital board following the discovery of 12 corpses of infants hidden in boxes.

Further, Mr Sonko suspended superintendent Catherine Mutinda, Dr James Kamau - the obstetrician gynaecologist who was supposed to be on duty - and the administrator Zadock Angahya.

The bodies were wrapped together in polythene bags and stuffed in three boxes inside a store as opposed to a mortuary.

Mr Sonko said the visit was prompted by a video he had received showing some members of the administration ferrying bodies from the wards.

"Conducting impromptu visit at Pumwani Hospital, where it's alleged by members of the public that the management shutdown the machines at the Maternity Wing, leading to loss of lives of young ones," he said during the Monday visit.

"I want to categorically state that human life must be respected no matter the case. Stern action will be taken against anyone found to be sabotaging the good services offered to our mothers and sisters who come to deliver in this facility."

The management was unable to explain how the bodies ended up in the boxes.

