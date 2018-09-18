South Africa: 2019 Mandela Washington Fellowship Application Now Open!

The 2019 Mandela Washington Fellowship application is now open. We are looking for 42 young Zimbabwean leaders who have a proven record of leadership and accomplishment in business, or civic engagement. Visit https://yali.state.gov/mwf/apply/ to start the application process
Timeline
September 12, 2018 | Application opens
October 10, 2018 | Application closes
December 2018 - February 2019 | Semifinalists interviewed by local U.S. embassies and consulates
Late March 2019 | Applicants are notified of their status
May 2019 | Visa processing and Pre-Departure Orientations for finalists
Mid-June 2019 | Fellowship begins in the United States
Mandela Washington Fellows