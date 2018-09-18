12 September 2018

United States Embassy (Harare)

South Africa: 2019 Mandela Washington Fellowship Application Now Open!

press release

The 2019 Mandela Washington Fellowship application is now open. We are looking for 42 young Zimbabwean leaders who have a proven record of leadership and accomplishment in business, or civic engagement. Visit https://yali.state.gov/mwf/apply/ to start the application process

Timeline

September 12, 2018 | Application opens

October 10, 2018 | Application closes

December 2018 - February 2019 | Semifinalists interviewed by local U.S. embassies and consulates

Late March 2019 | Applicants are notified of their status

May 2019 | Visa processing and Pre-Departure Orientations for finalists

Mid-June 2019 | Fellowship begins in the United States

Mandela Washington Fellows

South Africa

