Kenya: DPP Orders Probe After Sonko Reports Deaths of 12 Infants At Pumwani

Nairobi — Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji has ordered investigations after the discovery of 12 bodies of infants stashed in polythene bags at the Pumwani Maternity Hospital.

Through his Twitter account, Haji instructed the Director of Criminal Investigations to urgently commence a probe into the circumstances surrounding the discovery.

"DPP's attention has been drawn to the media report(s) in relation to the discovery of twelve (12) bodies of infants at the Pumwani Hospital during the visit by H.E the Nairobi Governor, Hon. @MikeSonko."

He pointed out that a report should be submitted to him within seven days.

The bodies were discovered during an impromptu visit by Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko who arrived at the facility in a boda boda, following complaints of poor management and negligence.

Sonko suspended the board and senior management after a bitter confrontation with some of the officials who had lied to him that there were no bodies at the hospital prompting a search, which unearthed the 12 corpses.

Governor Sonko said he was informed by members of the public that the management shut down machines at the maternity wing leading to the loss of lives.

The bodies were found wrapped in polythene bags stuffed in three boxes inside a store against rules.

Suspended top officials at the hospital have been instructed to show cause within 14 days why disciplinary action should not be taken against them.

Sonko also constituted a caretaker board to be chaired by Ann Waceke to oversee the management and urgent reforms that will restore quality healthcare services at the facility.