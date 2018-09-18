Kenya: Nameless Speaks Out On Wahu Pregnancy Rumours (Is He's Still a Liar?)

Nameless celebrated his 13th wedding anniversary last week amid swirling rumours that he could be expecting a third child soon with his musician wife Wahu.

This was after the father of two girls recently opened up on his desire to have a third child, possibly a boy. He however added that the matter is still under discussion with his wife.

His sentiments led some quarters believe that the 38 year-old Wahu could actually be pregnant.

Some fans have argued that recent photos of Wahu on social media appear to show her pregnant.

However the soften spoken Nameless has laughed off the claims.

"Sometimes pictures are taken and fans wanaona vitu zao and start suspecting she may be pregnant. Those pictures you see could be that she ate a lot that day so her stomach was big. "

"I am with her everyday but I have not realized, but I don't mind another kid," Nameless responded before adding that he will have to ask her to confirm.