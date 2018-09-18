Kenya: Jubilee, NASA to Hold Parliamentary Group Meetings Ahead of Special Sitting

Nairobi — The Jubilee Party and National Super Alliance (NASA) are on Tuesday morning set to hold Parliamentary Group meetings ahead of a special sitting where Members of Parliament will be formally notified of the refusal by President Uhuru Kenyatta to assent to the Finance Bill 2018.

National Assembly Majority Leader Aden Duale told Capital FM News the Jubilee PG will be held at State House in a bid to whip members to support President Kenyatta's proposals which among others seeks reduction of VAT on petroleum products from 16 per cent to 8 per cent.

The House Minority Leader John Mbadi on the other hand also confirmed that the Opposition NASA will meet at Orange House and that all members are expected to attend without fail.

A section of MPs in both camps have openly declared that they will shoot down the proposals on Thursday when they are expected to vote.

Those who have made their positions known argue that introducing the tax on all petroleum products will hurt the common man in an already high cost of living economy.

On Monday evening, Senate Minority Leader James Orengo urged his colleagues in the National Assembly to disregard the Head of States proposals cautioning that they should not be allowed to be used as an extension of the Executive.

"The Members of the National Assembly should not rally themselves around any particular party positions. They should rally around their constitutional calling and in doing so they cannot be seen to be doing something that is hurting members of the public. If they pass it - despite they had suspended the operations overwhelmingly - it would mean that Parliament is just an extension of the Executive, he said.

Duale however argues that it is necessary for members to back the proposals when the matter comes up for debate on Thursday.