South Africa: Here's Everything About the Endless Daze Music Festival 2018

On Tuesday the Endless Daze Music Festival announced the third (and final) installment of artists to the eclectic line-up bands: A Place to Bury Strangers will be joining Dead Meadow and WITCH.

The festival will take place 2 - 4 November 2018 at Silwerstroom Resort.

Here's a run down of everything you need about the festival from the full line-up to the venue to ticket prices and more.

MORE ABOUT THE FESTIVAL:

Limited to a cosy 2500-person capacity and set right by the sea; Endless Daze is a dream for live music lovers. There has been a lot of energy poured into making this year's festival a more refined experience of what has made it so special in the past. Attendees can expect more amenities, luxury camping options, top quality food curated by The Neighbourgoods Market, cold tap beer from Newlands Spring Brewery, delicious Sugarbird Fynbos Gin, Black Douglas Whiskey with Jägermeister and Red Bull making sure the fun times go on; and for the indulged reveller, freshly brewed coffee from Flatmountain Roasters will be available.

THE BEACH CLEAN-UP:

The Beach Co-op has also partnered with the festival to drive toward a greater level of environmental consciousness. The organisation will be running various initiatives at the festival and leading up to it: namely the Endless Daze Moullie Point Beach Clean Up happening on 23 September in coordination with the worldwide beach clean-up month.

THE LINE-UP:

A Place To Bury StrangersDead MeadowWITCH ft Jacco GardnerkidofdoomThe Brother Moves OnMedicine BoyNONN Candice Gordon Black MathDiamond ThugLucy Kruger & The Lost BoysMorena LerabaSakawa BoysRunaway NunsBlack LungAS Fanning Clayton HumanMsakiJulia RobertLUMAYndian MynahEx OlympicThem FadsZoo LakeThe DinosaursDumama & KechouDJ MightyHoly Funk DJ's

VENUE INFORMATION:

A beautiful seaside camping venue on South Africa's West Coast, only 45 minutes from Cape Town.

Directions From Cape Town: Take the N1 out of town Take the Paarden Island off-ramp, R27 Stay on this road past Melkbosstrand, Ganzekraal, and Atlantis turnoff 9km after the Atlantis turnoff, take a left on the Silwerstroom turnoff (there will be signs giving caution to turnoff approaching). Follow signs. Please drive safely.

Physical Address: Silwerstroom Resort, West Coast

TICKET INFORMATION:

Phase 1 | Early Bird Tickets | R600 | Phase 2 | General Presale Tickets | R750 Phase 3 | Door Tickets| R900Only full weekend pass tickets available. No single day passes.Camping included in ticket purchase.To ensure a safe and comfortable festival experience, limited tickets are available.

Strictly NO UNDER 18s.

