18 September 2018

New Era (Windhoek)

Namibia: Rehoboth Mother's Cover-Up for Son Detected

Police have arrested a 16-year-old boy and charged him with defeating the course of justice and driving without a valid driver's licence, following an incident where he allegedly bumped a pedestrian who later succumbed to his injuries.

The teenager's mother, who allegedly covered for the son by claiming she was behind the steering wheel when the incident happened, was initially arrested for the crime in Rehoboth on Saturday.

At first, it was alleged that the mother, 45, drove recklessly and, as result, lost control of the vehicle which left the road and bumped a pedestrian who was walking along the gravel road.

The pedestrian, identified as Gerhard Rooi, 56, was rushed to hospital but later succumbed to his injuries.

In a police crime report issued yesterday, Nampol spokesperson Deputy Commissioner Edwin Kanguatjivi stated that during police investigation it was established that the detained suspect (the mother) was not the driver of the vehicle at the time of the accident, but was covering up for her son who does not have a valid driver's licence.

"Additional charges of defeating the course of justice and driving a motor vehicle without a driver's licence were added and the son was also arrested," stated Kanguatjvi.

The mother, now the second accused in the matter, was also charged for obstructing the course of justice and her son, the first accused, whose name is withheld due to him being a minor, is facing charges of culpable homicide and driving without a valid driver's license, Nampa reported.

The mother was released on bail of N$1 500, while her son was released into her care and they are due to appear today for legal aid application.

Investigations in the matter continue. - Additional reporting by Nampa

