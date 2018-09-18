18 September 2018

Kenya: Lupita Nyong'o Begins Hunt for a Second Oscar

Photo: Black Panther
Lupita as Nakia in Black Panther.
By Thomas Matiko

Kenyan Hollywood actress Lupita Nyong'o has kicked off a charm offensive campaign in the hunt for a second Oscar Award next year.

Lupita won her first Oscar Award for Best Supporting Actress in 2013 through her role in the historical drama '12 Years a Slave'.

She hopes to clinch a second award at the 91st edition of the Oscars next year with her fellow cast members in the 'Black Panther' for the Best Picture category.

Cast members of 'Black Panther', which grossed over $1.3 billion worldwide, have commenced campaigns for the movie to clinch the Best Picture category.

"We don't know what it is, so I don't know whether to be happy about it or not. What I can say is that there is no campaign for popular film. If there's a campaign it's for the best picture" lead character Chadwick Boseman was quoted by Hollywood Reporter.

The Academy has never been fond of awarding superhero movies. However following the successes of movies like 'Black Panther' 'A Star IS Born' and 'Avengers: Infinity War' Popular Film Category, it attempted to honor such films with a proposed Popular Film category.

The proposal has since been dropped following huge criticism from film stakeholders.

