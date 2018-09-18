18 September 2018

Kenya: It's a Baby Boy! Former TV Anchor Janet Mbugua Delivers Second Born

By Sylvania Ambani

Former Citizen TV News Anchor Janet Mbugua delivered her second born child, a bouncing baby boy, on Monday afternoon.

The mother of two together with her husband Eddie Ndichu shared the news by posting a picture of Janet on a hospital bed cradling the infant together with her husband.

The new addition to the family has been named Mali Mwaura Ndichu.

"Mali.Mwaura.Ndichu 1.42PM 17.09.2018 weighing in at 3.8KG. We thank God for you my son and His favour in our lives!" wrote Eddie Ndichu.

Welcome to the world, Mali Mwaura Ndichu. May God bless and watch over you forever. #NewBorn #BabyMali #Grateful 🙏🏾

Janet broke the news of her second pregnancy in March this year while appearing in an interview on NTV's The Trend.

The couple, who got married in 2015, welcomed their first born Ethan Huru Ndichu the same year, giving rise to speculations that she might have been pregnant before she got married.

