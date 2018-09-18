South Africa: Scarra Shares Thought On Currie Cup's Rolling Subs

Western Province hooker Scarra Ntubeni has shared his views on the rolling substitutions that have been introduced into this year's edition of the Currie Cup.

In what is a significantly shortened tournament with seven teams playing one round of fixtures, coaches are now also allowed to make up to 12 substitutions in a game, meaning that players can leave the field uninjured and then return again after a rest.

WP coach John Dobson made use of the opportunity after 30-odd minutes against the Golden Lions on Saturday, and he has acknowledged the need to box clever in that department.

From a player's perspective, Ntubeni acknowledged that it worked for some and not for other.

"Everyone is different. Some players would love it. But I guy like me can't come off and go back on," he said.

"It depends on the different types of players and the coaches and how they want to manage the players.

"It can help with injuries as there is a lot of rugby being played now. If you can manage the bodies it is a lot better for the players."

Ntubeni knows about injuries all too well and he has had a torrid time over the last two years.

A serious Achilles injury in 2016 and then a hamstring problem in 2017 meant that Ntubeni had minimal playing time over those two years and even in the first half of 2018.

He is back to full fitness now, though.

"It is nice to get an opportunity again and play in such an awesome team. There are no egos in this team, everyone works hard for each other and our coaches are backing us," he said.

"Every week we are trying to raise our standards and prepare well because we know we can't afford to slip up."

WP have won all three of their matches so far this season with maximum points.

They are next in action when they host Griquas at Newlands on Saturday (19:30).

Source: Sport24