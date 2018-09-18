South Africa: Golden Lions Appoint New President

Following the resignation of former Golden Lions Rugby Union president Kevin de Klerk last month, the union announced on Monday that Neville Jardine has been appointed as the newly elected president.

De Klerk, who has played 13 Tests for the Springboks, has been involved at the union since 1968 - 50 years ago - when he was first invited to Transvaal under-20 trials.

Newly appointed president Jardine thanked the Lions rugby fraternity for their support.

"It is an honour to serve the Lions as president. After 25 years on the chairmans' council and serving as deputy president since 2009, I feel ready to take on this new role," Jardine said.

"I look forward to working with all the clubs to strengthen club rugby. Altmann (Allers) is a very important financial investor in the company and I look forward to working with him and his team to strengthen our financial position in the coming years."

Jardine is the son of the late Bill Jardine, who was convenor of selectors of the South African Rugby Union and subsequently a Springbok selector for the 1995 World Cup.

He comes from a family with a strong rugby heritage and has served rugby as a player, referee and administrator for more than 40 years.

He is currently employed by a global, research-based biopharmaceutical company.

