South Africa: Two Dead After Simonsvlei Taxi Crash

Two people were killed when a taxi crashed on Old Paarl Road near Simonsvlei on Tuesday morning, Western Cape traffic chief Kenny Africa said.

He said there were 13 people in the taxi at the time and the injured were taken to Paarl Hospital.

"Apparently there was a truck involved. The truck collided with the taxi and the taxi overturned," he explained.

Details on the occupants were not immediately available.

Belongings were scattered around the minibus taxi, which was on its side, and blue mortuary covers obscured the bodies of those who died.

Emergency services personnel also had their hands full when a truck carrying hazardous substances caught fire and burnt out on the N1 between Rawsonville Weigh Bridge and Du Toitskloof Pass in the direction of Paarl. Nobody was injured in the incident.

Source: News24