18 September 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: 10 Players Released From Bok Squad

The Springboks have released eight players from their Rugby Championship squad that returned from New Zealand on Sunday for Currie Cup and provincial duty this weekend.

In addition to the group of local players released to their provinces, two overseas-based players will also return to their clubs and are available for selection for this weekend' matches.

They are fullback Willie le Roux (Wasps) and loose forward Francois Louw (Bath) .

Although the Blue Bulls have a bye in the Currie Cup, the Pretoria outfit will be in action on Saturday in a friendly match against Namibia in Windhoek.

The following eight players have been released to their provinces this weekend:

Golden Lions

Ross Cronje

Blue Bulls

Marco van Staden

Embrose Papier

Sharks

Thomas du Toit

Western Province

Wilco Louw

Bongi Mbonambi

Sikhumbuzo Notshe

Damian Willemse

Source: Sport24

South Africa

