Communications Minister Nomvula Mokonyane has expressed her strong opposition to the revelations that the SABC is considering retrenching some of its staff.

In a statement on Monday, the minister further noted with concern the SABC board's view that retrenchments were the only way to turn the public broadcaster around.

"As the shareholder, it is our considered view that any retrenchment exercise must be a last resort and an integral part of a holistic, well-formulated and broadly canvassed turnaround plan aimed at steering the SABC towards future financial sustainability," said Minister Mokonyane.

The minister, who according to the statement has met with the board on several occasions, said she was dissatisfied with the approach that had been taken by the board.

"The minister has raised her concerns with what she believes is an odd approach by the board of the SABC, which ignores the advice and support of the shareholder in this necessary and critical process of turning the SABC around," the statement reads.

As a result, Mokonyane has since developed a task team comprising of Department of Communications and Treasury staff to work with the public broadcaster.

"The SABC is a national asset and as a public broadcaster its well-being is not the exclusive domain of the board and its management but that of all stakeholders with an interest in its sustainability and those include the government (as a shareholder), labour, civil society and the broader public," said Mokonyane.

The minister said she was hopeful that the board and executives would consider the issue raised by her and "seek a harmonised way forward based on mutual interest and respect for the benefit of the SABC and South Africa".

