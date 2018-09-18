South Africa: UCT Strike Over After Agreement Reached With Unions

The University of Cape Town (UCT) has reached an agreement with unions representing transport, cleaning and catering staff who downed tools.

"All affected services are scheduled to resume on Tuesday, 18 September 2018," UCT spokesperson Elijah Moholola said.

"UCT deeply regrets the inconvenience to students and staff as a result of the essential services that were affected by the industrial action."

The Jammie Shuttle service had been suspended for a week, and students and staff were forced to make alternative travel arrangements.

Catering services in residences were also affected.

The university, which committed at the time to keeping essential services in place, issued meal vouchers to cover breakfast, lunch and dinner for students in residences.

Some residence cleaning staff had initially downed tools on September 10, asking for additional payments for seasonal deep-cleaning functions.

Workers also asked for all recruitment processes to be halted immediately to allow unions to participate.

Cleaning continued at some residences because not all staff joined the protest action.

This is a developing story.

Source: News24