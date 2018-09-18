18 September 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Fezekile Ntsukela Kuzwayo - Women Honour Khwezi in Archive, Memorial Lecture

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis By Nkateko Mabasa

Women honour the life and legacy of Khwezi, who passed away in 2016 and took back her name as Fezekile Ntsukela Kuzwayo, after a challenging life of struggle, resistance, a love for travel and the rejection of the country of her birth. And 13 years after the rape trial, women insist on telling her story - the story of one their own - themselves.

On Monday, 17 September, the FEZEKA archives and Memory Project hosted the inaugural Fezekile Ntsukela Kuzwayo memorial lecture, to honour the woman widely known as Khwezi, at the SAHRC offices in Braamfontein, and to remember the struggles she withstood against the vitriolic backlash she faced after accusing the then deputy president, Jacob Zuma, of rape.

And in celebration of what would have been her 44th birthday, the inaugural lecture was organised to "archive" the life of a woman whose name is frequently used for political gain without appreciation of who she was, especially at a time when it is politically expedient to do so.

It was the One in Nine Campaign that pursued the court case and insisted in keeping her memory alive soon after the dust had settled over Zuma's acquittal.

"We are here to...

South Africa

ConCourt Rules That Personal Use of Dagga Is Not a Criminal Offence

The Constitutional Court has ruled that the personal use of dagga is not a criminal offence. Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.