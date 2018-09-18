South Africa: We Didn't Mean to Pressurise the Banks - Gwede Mantashe

analysis

Then ANC Secretary-General Gwede Mantashe addresses the media during the party's 54th national elective conference on December 18, 2017 in Soweto, South Africa. Photo by Gallo Images / Alet Pretorius

After Standard Bank bombshell revelations, Gwede Mantashe tells Daily Maverick that 'white monopoly capital was not our angle' and reveals how FNB refused to meet with the ANC.

Mineral Resources Minister and ANC chair Gwede Mantashe says that he will approach Standard Bank CEO Sim Tshabalala to explain that the ANC did not intend to pressurise the bank which had closed the Gupta family accounts.

On Monday, Standard Bank's former general legal counsel Ian Sinton dropped bombshell after bombshell at the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture as he revealed chapter and verse of how both the ANC and Cabinet members had put political pressure on Standard Bank after it closed various Gupta entity accounts as allegations of corruption piled up.

Mantashe told Daily Maverick that he believed the bank had misread the ANC's intentions when it met summonsed executives to a meeting at Luthuli House on 21 April 2016.

Sinton revealed:

"Standard Bank was asked in the meeting to respond to the accusation that it was colluding with...