18 September 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Building Mutual Solidarity in a Time of Callousness

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis By Raymond Suttner

If we are to remove the legacies of the Jacob Zuma era we need to have a common understanding of what is entailed. It is not simply ending corruption and State Capture, important as these are. There are also ethical questions, relating to how we relate to one another with mutual respect, rebuilding ethics of solidarity and notions of concern for all human beings.

This article first appeared on Creamer Media's website: polity.org.za

There is no doubt that the ANC leadership faces great challenges. Having relieved the country of the burden of the Jacob Zuma presidency, Zuma has nevertheless remained part of political life.

He has "gone", but remains here. Unlike previous presidents, Zuma is using his right to attend ANC National Executive Committee meetings to monitor and thereby intimidate others and to influence discussions and decisions. No previous leader has regularly attended such meetings, election workshops and similar gatherings.

There is nothing inherently wrong about Zuma's attendance, he has the right to do so as a former president. However, in his political speeches and actions, it is clear that Zuma is using this position not to build unity in the ANC or to rally people behind the...

South Africa

ConCourt Rules That Personal Use of Dagga Is Not a Criminal Offence

The Constitutional Court has ruled that the personal use of dagga is not a criminal offence. Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.