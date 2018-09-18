South Africa: Building Mutual Solidarity in a Time of Callousness

analysis

If we are to remove the legacies of the Jacob Zuma era we need to have a common understanding of what is entailed. It is not simply ending corruption and State Capture, important as these are. There are also ethical questions, relating to how we relate to one another with mutual respect, rebuilding ethics of solidarity and notions of concern for all human beings.

This article first appeared on Creamer Media's website: polity.org.za

There is no doubt that the ANC leadership faces great challenges. Having relieved the country of the burden of the Jacob Zuma presidency, Zuma has nevertheless remained part of political life.

He has "gone", but remains here. Unlike previous presidents, Zuma is using his right to attend ANC National Executive Committee meetings to monitor and thereby intimidate others and to influence discussions and decisions. No previous leader has regularly attended such meetings, election workshops and similar gatherings.

There is nothing inherently wrong about Zuma's attendance, he has the right to do so as a former president. However, in his political speeches and actions, it is clear that Zuma is using this position not to build unity in the ANC or to rally people behind the...